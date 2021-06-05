Analyzing CleanSpark (CLSK) and The Competition

CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK) is one of 63 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare CleanSpark to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

CleanSpark has a beta of 5.1, suggesting that its share price is 410% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CleanSpark’s rivals have a beta of -12.00, suggesting that their average share price is 1,300% less volatile than the S&P 500.

21.7% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CleanSpark and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00 CleanSpark Competitors 336 1864 2781 51 2.51

CleanSpark currently has a consensus price target of $47.50, indicating a potential upside of 187.70%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 12.64%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark -97.53% -19.32% -18.23% CleanSpark Competitors -24.25% -18.04% -2.55%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CleanSpark and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $10.03 million -$23.35 million -31.75 CleanSpark Competitors $1.54 billion $58.03 million 60.40

CleanSpark’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CleanSpark. CleanSpark is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CleanSpark rivals beat CleanSpark on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc. provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users. The company's products include mPulse software suite, a modular platform that provides intelligent control of a microgrid; and microgrid value stream optimizer that offers a robust distributed energy and microgrid system modeling solution. It also provides critical power switchgear and hardware solutions, including parallel switchgear, automatic transfer switches, and related control and circuit protective equipment solutions; technology-based consulting services comprising design, marketing/digital content, engineering and SalesForce development, and strategy services; and distributed energy microgrid system design and engineering, and project consulting services. In addition, the company offers open automated demand response (OpenADR) and other middleware communication protocol software solutions, such as Canvas, an OpenADR virtual top node built for testing and managing virtual end nodes; and Plaid, a software solution that allows internet connected products to add load shifting capabilities into APIs. Further, it owns a gasification technology and process for converting waste and organic materials into synthesis gas, which is used as fuel for power plants, motor vehicles, jets, duel-fuel diesel engines, gas turbines, steam boilers, and as feedstock for the generation of di-methyl ether. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Woods Cross, Utah.

