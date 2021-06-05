Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Buys 3,042 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.63.

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,920,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $818,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,505,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,029,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM opened at $143.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.86 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

