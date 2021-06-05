Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,587 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the first quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.