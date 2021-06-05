Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 24,812 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,528 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of M.D.C. worth $17,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,100,000 after buying an additional 1,427,337 shares in the last quarter. CVentures Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $390,649,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,598,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,973,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 540,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth $30,642,000. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 10,873 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $623,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,202 shares of company stock worth $1,343,406. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 7.51. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.45.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

MDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

