Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 3,526 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.06. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.