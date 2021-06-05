UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,662 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of UFP Industries worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on UFPI shares. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $76.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $514,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,896,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 20,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,352,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,399,897.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,742 shares of company stock worth $5,385,537. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

