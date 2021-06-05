8,845 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Acquired by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Incyte by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 499,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,632,000 after acquiring an additional 28,458 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Incyte by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Incyte by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 40,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Incyte by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in Incyte by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 383,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 111,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other Incyte news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $83.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.79. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

