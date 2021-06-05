Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 62,318 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 33.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,318 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,794 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,448,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,499,000 after acquiring an additional 641,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,179,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,188,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised ONEOK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.76.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $53.95 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.29.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

