Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,739 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.07% of Camden Property Trust worth $7,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 1,371.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:CPT opened at $129.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $85.74 and a 52-week high of $129.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,976. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.