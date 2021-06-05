Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,344 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 532,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $31,172,000 after buying an additional 120,303 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.5% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 177,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,461 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 93,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,534 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,348 shares of company stock valued at $4,789,475 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

