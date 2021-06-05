GW&K Investment Management LLC Has $32.38 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 495,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Cohen & Steers worth $32,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,018 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNS opened at $74.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.51. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 66.18% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

