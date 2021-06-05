Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,925,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,100,000 after buying an additional 147,053 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 13.5% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.