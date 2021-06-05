GW&K Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,939,337 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,939,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,794,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 19,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 218,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $4,165,059.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,317,582.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 104,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $1,908,689.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,952,046.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,310,797 shares of company stock worth $24,403,678 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

FHN opened at $19.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.19. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.89.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.