GW&K Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,396 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $39,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 5,574.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,314,000 after purchasing an additional 614,147 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 275,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 192,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

Hexcel stock opened at $60.51 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

