GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 218,975 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,061,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,975 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $44,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,418,000 after acquiring an additional 184,023 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 36,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 214,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 19,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $39.47 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 174.48% and a net margin of 49.23%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $2,127,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,983,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,689 shares of company stock worth $5,724,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.