Brokerages Set Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) PT at $26.25

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

AFIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Shares of AFIB stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.42. 155,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.77. Acutus Medical has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 1,079.68% and a negative return on equity of 375.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that Acutus Medical will post -3.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acutus Medical by 40.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after acquiring an additional 265,946 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Acutus Medical by 50.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 902,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 303,445 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth $11,320,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Acutus Medical by 32.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $6,451,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.