Analysts Set Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Price Target at $10.80

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FBIO. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Dawson James upped their target price on Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. 619,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,194. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Fortress Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

