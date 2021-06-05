Blockpass Price Tops $0.0038 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $627,664.11 and $77.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00076302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00025520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.42 or 0.01014603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,576.86 or 0.10041061 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00053460 BTC.

About Blockpass

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

