DIA (DIA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19.23 Million

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last seven days, DIA has traded up 1% against the dollar. One DIA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.79 or 0.00005039 BTC on popular exchanges. DIA has a market capitalization of $74.36 million and $19.23 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DIA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00076302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004371 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00025520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.42 or 0.01014603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,576.86 or 0.10041061 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00053460 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DIA is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

Buying and Selling DIA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DIAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.