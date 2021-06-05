Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Market Capitalization Hits $255,318.67

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $255,318.67 and $19,903.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00026679 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000839 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000209 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001443 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002498 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BXCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.