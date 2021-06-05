Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Fluor from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fluor from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fluor from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE FLR traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.17. 2,189,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,815. Fluor has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.51.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

