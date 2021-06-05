Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC Invests $299,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $81.68 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $81.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.91.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

