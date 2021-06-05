Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 234.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,304,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,108,000 after buying an additional 2,315,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,174,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,938,000 after purchasing an additional 923,605 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,625,000. Pacific Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,133,000. Finally, Retirement Capital Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $9,477,000.

Shares of RPV opened at $82.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.67. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24.

