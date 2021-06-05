Nvwm LLC Sells 22,303 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nvwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 93.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,303 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

