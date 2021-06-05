Fiera Capital Corp Increases Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,427,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $108,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Poehling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 88,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,937.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 77,608 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares in the company, valued at $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

