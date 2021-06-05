FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,263 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in FirstService were worth $63,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of FirstService by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,579,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,135,000 after buying an additional 514,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $59,230,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FirstService by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,567,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,474,000 after purchasing an additional 297,715 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $22,071,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter worth $15,514,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FirstService stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $165.02. The stock had a trading volume of 21,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,965. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $95.75 and a 52-week high of $177.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.06.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

FSV has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

