AdvisorShares Investments LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Separately, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,293,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $135,913,338.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NAPA. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.