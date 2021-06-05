11,550 Shares in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Acquired by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Fund VII Management LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after acquiring an additional 222,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 162,577 shares during the period. Hitchwood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

CMPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

CMPS opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -9.35. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. Research analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

