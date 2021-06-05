Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 723 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,082,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 26.6% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at $18,023,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,732 shares of company stock worth $5,436,870. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.43.

ResMed stock opened at $205.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.67. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.57 and a 1 year high of $224.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.33.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

