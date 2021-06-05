AdvisorShares Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.73. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist increased their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

