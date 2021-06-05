GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,090 shares during the period. Tobam owned approximately 0.10% of GSX Techedu worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in GSX Techedu by 1,410.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 140,850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 2,642.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,045,000 after purchasing an additional 783,452 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in GSX Techedu by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 640,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,117,000 after acquiring an additional 421,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSX opened at $14.24 on Friday. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $149.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -37.47 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. GSX Techedu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

GSX Techedu Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

