Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,424 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Equitable by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,066,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dave S. Hattem sold 6,900 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $219,558.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 23,352 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $734,653.92. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,632 shares of company stock worth $9,466,524. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $31.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.67. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.33 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equitable from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

