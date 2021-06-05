Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,583 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

NEE stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $141.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

