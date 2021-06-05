Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $282,000 Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,702,000 after acquiring an additional 417,293 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,675,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,008,000 after purchasing an additional 106,913 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $222,862,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,939,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,630,000 after buying an additional 246,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

NYSE QSR opened at $69.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.12 and a 52-week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

In related news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares in the company, valued at $12,300,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 25,931 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $1,808,168.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,812,614.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 462,602 shares of company stock worth $31,156,656 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.59.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.