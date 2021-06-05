Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 271 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.4% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 707,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,526,000 after purchasing an additional 168,957 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000.

SPYG opened at $59.92 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.17.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

