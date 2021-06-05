Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.4% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 36.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,079 shares of company stock worth $6,544,104.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $137.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.71 and a 52-week high of $140.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.69.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

