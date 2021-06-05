Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,133 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW opened at $95.87 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,368 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,367 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

