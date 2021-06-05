Lobstex (LOBS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $617,940.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0673 or 0.00000188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000618 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,059,621 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

