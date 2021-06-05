Loom Network (LOOM) Price Hits $0.0740 on Top Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $74.01 million and $7.00 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0740 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00076913 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00025694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.89 or 0.01017549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.80 or 0.10077735 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00053844 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network is a coin. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

