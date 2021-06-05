Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDRX. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

MDRX stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $943,200.00. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,034,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

