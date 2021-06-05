DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.04.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRIO. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on DarioHealth from $18.25 to $15.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Aegis boosted their price objective on DarioHealth from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cowen began coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on DarioHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at $883,389.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, L1 Capital Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the first quarter worth about $9,923,000. 35.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DRIO opened at $19.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $310.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.32. DarioHealth has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $31.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 74.88% and a negative net margin of 370.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

