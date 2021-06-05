Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCI opened at $196.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.82, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.80. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $197.15.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $753,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,790,339. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

