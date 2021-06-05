MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) and Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) Head to Head Comparison

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) and Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

This table compares MasterCraft Boat and Score Media and Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MasterCraft Boat 8.73% 59.90% 17.93% Score Media and Gaming -280.86% -196.18% -72.36%

85.8% of MasterCraft Boat shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of MasterCraft Boat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MasterCraft Boat and Score Media and Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MasterCraft Boat $363.07 million 1.39 -$24.05 million $1.30 20.43 Score Media and Gaming $15.42 million N/A -$28.22 million ($0.08) -230.38

MasterCraft Boat has higher revenue and earnings than Score Media and Gaming. Score Media and Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MasterCraft Boat, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MasterCraft Boat and Score Media and Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MasterCraft Boat 0 1 3 0 2.75 Score Media and Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00

MasterCraft Boat currently has a consensus price target of $38.25, suggesting a potential upside of 44.01%. Score Media and Gaming has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.02%. Given Score Media and Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Score Media and Gaming is more favorable than MasterCraft Boat.

Summary

MasterCraft Boat beats Score Media and Gaming on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. The NauticStar segment offers boats that are primarily used for saltwater fishing and general recreational boating. The Crest segment produces pontoon boats for use in general recreational boating. The company also offers various accessories, including trailers and aftermarket parts. It sells its boats through a network of independent dealers in North America and internationally. The company was formerly known as MCBC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is based in Vonore, Tennessee.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc. operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews. The company also provides theScore Bet, a mobile sports betting platform that delivers various pre-game and in-game markets and betting options, lightning-fast scores, and in-game data comprising early cash-out, and easy and secure deposit and withdrawal options. In addition, it operates theScore.com, a web platform that provides sports news, scores, and video and editorial content written by original sports voices. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.