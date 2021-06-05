CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-0.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.347-1.366 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.07-0.09 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $239.88.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $206.94 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $88.87 and a 1 year high of $251.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $802,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 48,564 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $9,483,092.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 345,433 shares of company stock worth $69,718,101 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

