Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,063,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in Nutrien by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 134,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Nutrien by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 201,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after buying an additional 54,407 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Nutrien by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,325,000 after buying an additional 27,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $64.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.