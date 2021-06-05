Westhampton Capital LLC Sells 3,700 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Westhampton Capital LLC reduced its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GBX opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.21, a P/E/G ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 1.58.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

