Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires 41,736 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 558.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,210 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,736 shares during the period. Stamps.com comprises about 1.5% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.27% of Stamps.com worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,333,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STMP opened at $192.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $194.40. Stamps.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.22 and a fifty-two week high of $325.13.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Stamps.com Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.