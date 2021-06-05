Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 204.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,350 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises about 1.7% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW opened at $464.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $435.56. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $291.22 and a twelve month high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 over the last 90 days. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

