Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 606,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,993,000. DNP Select Income Fund accounts for 0.9% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNP. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 460.4% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 366,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 300,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,810,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after acquiring an additional 201,933 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 217.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 270,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 185,688 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 836,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after acquiring an additional 78,246 shares in the last quarter. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale acquired 5,000 shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,685 shares of company stock valued at $66,870. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

