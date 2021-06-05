Covenant Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Covenant Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,534,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,798 shares of company stock worth $12,574,571. 27.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $201.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $126.75 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMG. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.57.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

